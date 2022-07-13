Browne impresses at John T Memorial Race

- Advertisement -

Cyclist Tahje Browne was the country’s most profitable finisher in the recently held John T Memorial Race in Anguilla.

Browne, who was part of a three-man team alongside Jyme Bridges Jr and Emmanuel Gayral, registered a time of 1:57:17.418 (one hour, 57 minutes, 17.418 seconds) to capture Cadets Class. Hector Rogers (1:57:17.420) and Alex Richardson-Batchelor (2:04:08.369) were second and third respectively.

There was a podium finish for Gayral as well, finishing third in the Elite Class for a bronze medal. The Antiguan was beaten to the line by Zambezi Richardson and Delroy Carty in first and second respectively. Bridges Jr finished fifth in 3:46:57.898 (three hours, 46 minutes, 57.898 seconds).