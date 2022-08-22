Browne and Peters dominate Robert Peters 2 Stage Race

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Cadet rider Tahje Browne and Masters Class competitor, Patrick Peters, dominated the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) Robert Peters 2 Stage Race held on Sunday as the body returned to competitive cycling following a month long break.

Riding in the 14-17 age category, Browne registered an overall time of 1:26.06.46 (one hour, 26 minutes and 6.46 seconds) across the Individual Time Trial and the Criterion both held on Sunday.

Browne finished ahead of Dejaun Francis who clocked a total time 1:28.32.72 (one hour, 28 minutes and 32.72 seconds) in second and Jahiem Telemaque in third with an overall time of 1:30.23.19 (one hour, 30 minutes and 23.19 seconds). Kemmar Wehner finished fourth after completing only one of the required 16 laps.

Riding in the 14-17 age category, Tahje Browne (centre) registered an overall time of 1:26.06.46 (one hour, 26 minutes and 6.46 seconds) across the Individual Time Trial and the Criterion. Patrick Peters (centre) won the Masters Class ahead of Richard Lam (left). (Photos courtesy ABCF)

Meanwhile in the Masters Class, Peters registered a time of 1:22.20.80 (one hour, 22 minutes and 20.80 seconds) across 16 laps to take the top podium position. Peters finished just ahead of Richard Lam in second with a compiled time of 1:24.48.13 (one hour, 24 minutes and 48.13 seconds).

In other results, Arusa Murray-Watkins was the lone competitor in the Cadets 11-13 age category and completed the six-lap event in a time of 51 minutes and 19.46 seconds while the only female competitor Telesha Choy registered an overall time of 1:11.32.04 (one hour, 11 minutes and 32.04 seconds) to complete her required 11 laps.