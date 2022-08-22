Browne and Peters dominate Robert Peters 2 Stage Race

By Neto Baptiste
Cadet rider Tahje Browne and Masters Class competitor, Patrick Peters, dominated the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) Robert Peters 2 Stage Race held on Sunday as the body returned to competitive cycling following a month long break.
Riding in the 14-17 age category, Browne registered an overall time of 1:26.06.46 (one hour, 26 minutes and 6.46 seconds) across the Individual Time Trial and the Criterion both held on Sunday.
Browne finished ahead of Dejaun Francis who clocked a total time 1:28.32.72 (one hour, 28 minutes and 32.72 seconds) in second and Jahiem Telemaque in third with an overall time of 1:30.23.19 (one hour, 30 minutes and 23.19 seconds). Kemmar Wehner finished fourth after completing only one of the required 16 laps.
Meanwhile in the Masters Class, Peters registered a time of 1:22.20.80 (one hour, 22 minutes and 20.80 seconds) across 16 laps to take the top podium position. Peters finished just ahead of Richard Lam in second with a compiled time of 1:24.48.13 (one hour, 24 minutes and 48.13 seconds).
In other results, Arusa Murray-Watkins was the lone competitor in the Cadets 11-13 age category and completed the six-lap event in a time of 51 minutes and 19.46 seconds while the only female competitor Telesha Choy registered an overall time of 1:11.32.04 (one hour, 11 minutes and 32.04 seconds) to complete her required 11 laps.