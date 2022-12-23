Broodie hits 49 as Elite gets blowout victory in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Tequan Broodie sank a game-high of 49 points including 11 three-pointers as he led Wadadli Elite 1 to an emphatic 84 points victory over Ovals Superiors in Division 2 of thee Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Wednesday night.

Broodie also grabbed eight rebounds in his team’s 128-44 triumph at the JSC basketball complex. He was assisted by Jevon Andrew and Jamil Charles who both had 23 points. Andrew and Charles also grabbed 12 and 17 rebounds respectively.

Elite never trailed in the contest, outscoring Ovals Superiors 31-6 in the first quarter, 21-8 in the second quarter, 36-16 in the third and 40-14 in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Old Road Daggers defeated Fearless Crew 2 by a 78-69 margin also at the JSC basketball complex.

Fearless Crew held a slim margin following the first quarter after outscoring Daggers 17-16 before returned to win the second quarter 18-16. Daggers however rebounded big to win the third and fourth quarters by 21-14 and 25-20 margins.

Ariel Quallis was on point for Daggers with 25 points and 13 rebounds. He was ably assisted by Devon Aaron and Victor Osborne who both had 14 points with the latter playing off the bench. Aaron also picked up 14 rebounds. Ezekiel Francois finished with 12 points and 18 rebounds also for the victors.

T’Shorn Gage led Fearless Crew’s charge with 25 points and six rebounds while Daysher Samuel added 14 points and snatched eight rebounds.