The police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Brodah Wanlov for escaping from His Majesty’s Prison.

The Villa resident allegelly escaped from the confines of the main penal institution on 27 May, 2024.

He was recaptured on the following day.

The inmate was additionally charged with Malicious Damage for causing damage to the prison wall.

He is expected before the court sometime next week.