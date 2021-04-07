Britons Under-30s offered alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca jab

Spread the love













SOURCE-BBC NEWS: Under-30s are to be offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab due to the evidence linking it to rare blood clots.

The recommendation comes after a review by by drugs regulator MHRA found by the end of March 79 people in the UK had suffered rare blood clots after vaccination – 19 of whom had died.

The regulator said this was not proof the jab had caused the clots.

But it said the link was getting firmer.

The review found:

The 79 cases and 19 deaths occurred after 20 million doses were administered – giving a risk of about four in one million

Nearly two-thirds of the cases of rare clots were seen in women

The people who died were aged between 18 and 79, with three of them aged under 30

All the recorded cases occurred after the first dose, although the lower number of second doses meant it was not possible to draw any conclusions from this

It comes as the EU’s medicines regulator says unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the jab, but that the benefits outweighed the risks. Some European countries have restricted the vaccine’s use.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the review confirmed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab is “safe, effective and the benefits far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults”.

The UK reported a further 45 deaths from Covid-19 and another 2,763 confirmed cases on Wednesday. Vaccinations remained low after the Easter weekend, with 186,793 second doses administered and 85,227 first doses.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said the side-effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine were “extremely rare” – and more work was going to identify if the vaccine was definitely causing the clots.

“The balance of benefits and known risks is still very favourable for the majority of people,” she said.

But she said for younger age groups it was more “finely balanced”.

She added: “The public’s safety is at the forefront of our minds.”

The review prompted the UK government’s vaccine advisory group, the JCVI, to recommend that people aged 18 to 29 be offered an alternative vaccine where available.

Prof Lim Wei Shen, of the JCVI, said the move was being made “out of the utmost caution” rather than any serious concerns.

People who have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should still get their second dose, the MHRA said. Only those who suffered one of these rare blood clots after the first dose should not get vaccinated, it added.

People with blood disorders that leave them at risk of clotting should discuss the benefits and risks of vaccination with their doctor before going for a jab.

Anyone who suffers symptoms such as a persistent headache, blurred vision or confusion for four days or more after vaccination or who experience unusual skin bruising, shortness of breath or chest pain are being asked to seek medical advice.

England deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam described the move as a “course correction” – and said it was normal in medicine to change preferences in this way.

He also said the impact on the government’s promise to offer all adults a jab by the end of July should be “zero or negligible” as long as the expected supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – the other two Covid vaccines in use in the UK – arrived as expected in the coming months.