British soldiers drop in on Sailability programme

- Advertisement -

By Edwin Gifford

A group of visiting British soldiers took time out this week to visit the Sailability programme at the National Sailing Academy.

The troop from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards were doing their RYA Competent Crew course with Second Star Sailing in Jolly Harbour when they decided to visit the Sailability scheme which helps differently abled youngsters experience the thrill of the open water.

The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards is a light cavalry regiment of the British Army that specialises in reconnaissance. They are based near Saint Andrews, Scotland.

The regiment has been in service for over 300 years and played a significant role in defeating Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815. The regiment is world famous for its marching “pipes and drums” bagpipe band.

The men are currently in Antigua on an adventure training expedition, enabling them to participate in activities that broaden their horizons, while also developing them as individuals and soldiers.

Lieutenant Tom Hallett said he was very impressed by the Sailability programme.

“It is clear what having the opportunity to get out on the water means to the people that Sailabililty helps as far as their being able to live their lives to the fullest, and it was a privilege to be invited to see the work that Sailability does,” he said.

“Visiting Antigua has been a fantastic experience. Exploring the island’s coast and watching for wildlife has been a particular highlight. We saw a small nurse shark, loads of turtles and a ray.

“Everyone we have met has been incredibly friendly and hospitable. The weather is a nice change from Scotland too,” he added.





According to troop leader, Lieutenant Tom Hallatt, the troop recently finished a six Month deployment to the African country of Mali, as part of the Long Range Reconnaissance capability to the UN’s mission to Mali. There it conducted long range patrols of the Sahel dessert and provided “Security to the people of Mali who have been suffering from the effects of conflict in the region”



