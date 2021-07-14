British lawyer welcomes Choksi’s planned return to A&B

By Kadeem Joseph

One of the legal representatives of wanted diamond dealer Mehul Choksi is welcoming plans to return him to Antigua and Barbuda.

On Monday, the High Court in Dominica granted Choksi bail so that he can return to Antigua for medical treatment and adjourned his judicial review application and the criminal proceedings against him for unlawful entry.

London Barrister and Director of Justice Abroad, Michael Polak said the body is very pleased that the Dominican Court has made the “principled and humanitarian” choice to release the Indian born man so that he can access specialist medical care here.

The wanted man is expected to consult with neurologist Dr Gaden Osbourne at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre, and must inform the Court of any change of specialist or any further referral to another specialist.

As a requirement for his bail, Choksi also had to pay EC $10,000.

He stated further that Choksi has been through “a very difficult few weeks” and the ordeal has had a detrimental effect on him physically.

Polak said that it is the right outcome that he be able to return to Antigua, where he can access the medical attention that he requires and be with his family.

According to the attorney, Choksi is suffering from a number of ailments including cerebrovascular disease, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure.

He is also suffering from a subdural hematoma, which is the collection of blood between the skull and the surface of the brain.

Choksi has maintained that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda on May 23, was brutally beaten and taken to the nature isle by force by operatives out of the twin island state and India.