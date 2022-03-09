British High Commission celebrates young professionals on International Women’s Day

Five of the country’s young, professional women were the honoured guests of the British High Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood, and the Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson.

On yesterday’s observance of International Women’s Day (IWD), the women attended a special breakfast held under the theme #BreakTheBias.

“Their Excellencies hosted Ms Zahra Airall, gender advocate and educator; Mrs Sherrie Ann Brazier, leader in the private sector; along with Ms Arica Hill, Ms Refica Attwood and Ms Sasha-Gay Middleton, who are renowned leaders in the environment space,” a release from the British High Commission said.

“Their Excellencies and their guests engaged in a very open and frank dialogue about the local and regional context women have to navigate.

“It was acknowledged that while there remains quite a bit of work to be done, there are major changes that have been noted, especially among young people, that are worthy of celebration.

“Significant attention was given to the youth and the shaping environment within which they exist,” the communique added.

Thompson thanked the young women for their candour and applauded their advocacy to #BreakTheBias, while Furssedon-Wood remarked that “it was a privilege to celebrate International Women’s Day with such talented and dedicated advocates for change. Their determination to #BreakTheBias is an inspiration, not just today but all year round”.