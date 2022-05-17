British ex-cop loses rape appeal at Privy Council

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Convicted rapist, Lee Martin-Cramp, has once again failed at an attempt to have his conviction overturned.

The former British cop raped an American woman in Antigua and Barbuda, and after being extradited to Antigua and tried in the High Court, he was sentenced to 15 years in July 2019.

Martin-Cramp raped the foreign student while attending a family wedding in 2015.

He is said to have drugged the student who invited him to her apartment to hang out one night.

The victim said the former officer admitted he tampered with her drink and said that she blacked out after taking a few sips.

Martin-Cramp’s case was the first time a UK citizen had been extradited to Antigua and Barbuda to face criminal charges.

The convicted ex-cop attempted to block his extradition claiming inhumane conditions at Her Majesty’s Prison, which is commonly called 1735 based on the year in which it was built.

However, in a legal first, local authorities convinced a London judge to sign off on the extradition by assuring that the accused officer will be kept in very comfortable conditions at the former US airbase.

As per the agreement, the officer will remain imprisoned at the air base with the option of returning to the UK to serve his sentence.

Despite the 2019 verdict, the disgraced UK cop did not accept the conviction and sentence he was handed, and appealed the High Court ruling in the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal. That appeal was dismissed in April 2021.

And now again, the highest appellate court has sided with the prosecution.

Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Armstrong put forward arguments in support of the idea that “there is no risk that a serious miscarriage of justice may have occurred.”