Britanya McLaren wins Taste of Wadadli Pastry Chef competition

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

The talented Pastry Cook at Hermitage Bay Hotel, Britanya McLaren, has claimed victory in the Taste of Wadadli Pastry Chef competition.

She outshone her fierce competition with her aptly named creation, Spiced Sweet Potato Panna Cotta, which was described as having captivated both the taste buds and the eyes of the judges.

With just one week to prepare for the competition, McLaren, along with Tameka Hamiliton from Blue Waters Resort and Spa, and Viva Ingram from Jumby Bay Island Resort, were tasked with incorporating sweet potato as their primary ingredient.

McLaren’s dish stood out for its innovative presentation and harmonious blend of flavours, showcasing the diversity of the sweet potato varieties.

The esteemed panel of judges, led by Chef Maurine Bowers, Executive Pastry Chef at Curtain Bluff Antigua, praised her for her culinary artistry.

She was also the competition’s youngest participant, boasting only four years of prior culinary experience.

McLaren attributes her unanticipated success to the unwavering support and guidance provided by her employer, Hermitage Bay, and is humbly grateful for the opportunity extended to her as a novice.

She emphasised the invaluable training, mentorship, and encouragement she received, crediting these elements for paving the path to her triumphant victory in the competition.

She is now being hailed as the country’s best pastry chef as well as joining the team being sent to represent Antigua and Barbuda in The Taste of Caribbean culinary competition.

Currently on the team is Altino Spencer, the mixology competition 2022 and 2023 as well as Azarie Crump, winner of the junior chef competition 2023 with Bowers serving as the team’s manager, guiding them towards culinary excellence.