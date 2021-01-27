Bright scholar brings medical skills back home

Spread the love













An eminent local scholar has returned home to the twin island nation after completing her medical training to follow in her parents’ esteemed footsteps.

Dr Nicole Roberts, daughter of obstetrician Dr Gwendolyn Fevrier-Roberts and ENT surgeon Dr George Roberts, has joined Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) fresh from her studies in the US.

The former Antigua Girls High School and Antigua State College student was previously named the top student at both CXC and CAPE levels. She then won the Island Scholarship to attend the prestigious Yale University, and on the strength of her performance at Yale, she was awarded a Dean’s Scholarship to study medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Dr Roberts trained in obstetrics and gynaecology at Christiana Hospital in Delaware, before joining the University of South Florida as an assistant professor and specialist in that field. She is trained in all aspects of women’s health care, with special interests in minimally invasive surgical techniques and high-risk obstetrics.

She is also a Board-certified Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and a certified practitioner of the North American Menopause Society.

Dr Roberts joins MSJMC as a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, and has a private office at Rovier Medical in the Ramco Building. Her mother Dr Fevrier-Roberts told Observer, “We welcome her back home and wish her well.”