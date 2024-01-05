Bridges Jr embraces new pro opportunity, credits recent Miami stint for preparation

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National cyclist Jyme Bridges Jr is crediting the time he spent riding in Miami for aiding with his preparation to compete on the pro circuit.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show just one day after news broke that he has signed with the Albiono Pro Cycling Team out of France, Bridges said the level of competition in Miami is similar or close to what he will face on the pro circuit.

“I’ve been based in Miami for the last two and a-half years since Covid, so that in itself has exposed me to a lot of high intensity races … not so much to the level we’re going to but, at least, it was a stepping stone in terms of getting me a little closer to where I need to be, and a little sharper. So that’s something that definitely helps,” he said.

Bridges will travel to France this month where he will join the Albiono Pro cycling team, a new Union of Cyclist International (UCI) Continental Pro team rooted from the British Virgin Islands.

The reigning national champion said he has been making the necessary adjustments to his routine as he prepares for the new challenge.

“I have done a lot of stage races over the year because this is something that has been years in the making, so mentally I am already stable. I know exactly what to expect, I know what’s coming my way, I know it’s a lot of hard work ahead but the distances is what will be the most challenging part so what will then happen for a training camp is that I will then have to do a lot more mileage and extend on my base so that when that time comes around for competition I am already acclimatized to the distances and stuff like that,” Bridges said.

The athlete said that signing a professional contract has always been his goal.

“This is, you can say, a dream come true and something we have been working for many years now. A few opportunities have slipped by in the past and we’re just happy that this time around we’re able to capitalize and try to see what it really is about. What this also does is that it is not only for myself but for the country and the youths because it opens a pathway to bigger and better things for them as well because if Jyme can do it then somebody else can do it,” he said.

According to a recent press release, Bridges and his team members will engage in competitions at the UCI level on a global scale, with the international racing year tentatively scheduled to commence in March 2024 in Africa.