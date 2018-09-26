Breastfeeding – Latch On

Contribution from Dr. Janelle Charles-Williams,

National Breastfeeding Committee

 

Scores of persons, including breastfeeding mothers, who were utilising the facilities of All Saints Clinic yesterday morning received information on breastfeeding as part of events to mark national Breastfeeding Week being observed here, September 24 to 29.

The discussions focused on the benefits of breastfeeding, proper posture when breastfeeding as well has how to effectively hold the baby to secure a proper latch on to the breast. The information sharing exercise is geared towards securing adequate community support for breastfeeding mothers.

The presentation was followed by a group Latch On – mothers engaged in breastfeeding. The Latch On is geared towards creating community support for breastfeeding moms and to generate visuals normalising breastfeeding as the optimal food for babies.

Twelve mothers engaged in the latch on exercise at the All Saints Clinics.

Latch on events will be held today at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre Maternity ward and the Browne’s Avenue Clinic.

The Latch on exercise will be repeated tomorrow at the Clare Hall and Gray’s Farm clinics.   
