Breaking: Two additional Healthcare workers test positive for COVID19

The following is a press release issued by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment:

ST. JOHN’S Antigua Barbuda… April 10, 2020…. The most recent results received by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) revealed two new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of persons with the disease in Antigua and Barbuda to 21. The other four samples were negative for COVID-19. Of note is that these two new cases are health care workers. The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is taking all necessary measures to protect all health care workers involved in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. These include ensuring personal protective equipment (PPE) is readily available and that persons are adequately trained in their appropriate use.

Today, persons who were quarantined at the Hawksbill Hotel were released from quarantine. Unfortunately, one gentleman, after being released, had to be rushed to the Mount St. John Medical Center. Despite resuscitative efforts he passed away. While in quarantine he did not develop any COVID-19 symptoms. The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment extends condolences to the family of the deceased.

Earlier today, an additional 14 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad. Members of the public will be advised of these results as soon as they become available. The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment thanks the public for cooperating with the measures associated with the State of Emergency. These measures along with social distancing, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing and sanitizing are crucial in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.



