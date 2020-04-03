BREAKING: Third confirmed case of COVID-19 in SVG

(iwnsvg.com) – Last night (at 9:46 p.m.), St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered its third confirmed case of COVID-19.It is also another imported case, the Ministry of Health said Friday morning.

The positive result was one of two results returned. The other result was negative.

The sample, which tested positive was taken from a male patient who had travelled to SVG from Barbados on March 18, 2020.

The patient had placed himself under voluntary quarantine from the time of his arrival in SVG.

He developed symptoms on March 29 and informed healthcare workers about them on March 31, at which time a sample for COVID-19 testing was taken from him.

The patient, who is a Vincentian national, has been in isolation under close monitoring by health officials since the sample was taken. The process of informing the patient and any possible earlier contacts has commenced. All additional public health measures will continue including the implementation of additional quarantine where necessary.

The public is reminded to continue to practice the basic but highly effective public health measures of hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing and strict adherence to quarantine to keep us all safe from COVID-19. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to keep the public informed as we manage this public health challenge together.