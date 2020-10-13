BREAKING: Scotiabank announces sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda to local bank, ECAB

Spread the love













Scotiabank announced today that it has reached an agreement for the sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda to the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank Limited (ECAB).

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, a release said.

This transaction supports the Bank’s strategic decision to focus on operations across its footprint where it can achieve greater scale and deliver the highest value for customers. Scotiabank’s current operations in Antigua and Barbuda encompass two branches and less than 75 employees. Scotiabank acknowledges the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s support for this transaction and looks forward to working with the relevant authorities to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

ECAB is a full-service commercial bank located in Antigua and Barbuda that is committed to growing its business and providing high quality products and services to all stakeholders. ECAB offers personal and commercial banking products and services including deposits, loans, cards, foreign exchange and other services to individual and business clients in Antigua and Barbuda and across the Caribbean.