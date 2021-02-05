Breaking: Police seeks assistance in locating missing teen

Spread the love













Police, along with the family of 13-year-old Jakim Jenkins of George Street, Grays Farm, are seeking the assistance of the public to find him.

Jakim has not returned home since Friday January 29. Several efforts were made to locate him, but have so far proven unsuccessful.

He is approximately 5ft-3ins in height and has a dark complexion.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Grays Farm Police Station at 462-0481, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.