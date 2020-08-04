Breaking: Police Provide Update on Nigel Christian Murder Investigation

Spread the love













The Police Administration is assuring the general public that significant progress is being made into the murder investigation of Customs Officer Nigel Christian.

Investigators are at the stage of pursuing several useful leads, while at the same time looking at multiple persons of interest. This requires more time and resources; especially if all lines of inquiry are to be fully exhausted to bring the investigation to a point where a ‘prima facie’ case is made out. This includes, but not limited to ballistics, trace evidence, DNA analyses and an Autopsy Examination.

To date, a number of exhibits and forensic materials have been recovered for evidential purposes; while several persons of interest, including witnesses have been interviewed. We also continue to work with our regional and international counterparts, who are providing invaluable technical support and assistance in this complex investigation.

While it may appear to some as the wheels of justice are turning slowly, the administration remains optimistic that this matter will be solved in due course.

The public, along with the family of Nigel Christian can be assured that investigations into his brutal killing will continue to be treated as priority, and is given the level of attention that is required.The entire organization is committed to seeing this to the end, and no efforts will be spared in bringing those responsible to justice.

We ask the public to continue exercise patience and understanding, as one cannot sacrifice accuracy for speed in an investigation of this magnitude.

We also encourage those who may have seen or heard of anything prior to or after the incident to come forward and share that information. Information shared will be pursued and treated confidentially.

The Administration wishes to thank all those who so far came forward and shared whatever information they had with the police. A reward of $50, 000.00 is still offered to anyone who can provide additional information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible.

We ask that you continue to pray for Nigel’s family and all the investigators involved in the investigation.