Breaking News

The country’s Covid count has soared by more than a dozen in the last two days, reliable inside sources tell Observer.

The exact numbers are still to be confirmed – and the Ministry of Health has not released a dashboard since Monday – but the latest statistics are said to be due for release imminently.

Last night, Prime Minister Gaston Browne posted on his personal Facebook page that coronavirus transmissions had “increased dramatically – requiring further restrictions”.

He said additional measures would be announced on Wednesday.

Browne went on to say, “Everything is back on the table including increased curfew hours and possible business closures.”

Last Thursday, government said if virus cases increased by more than three a day over a seven-day period, a second national lockdown was likely. Two more cases were announced within hours of that statement, followed by three on Friday, three on Sunday and three on Monday.

Officials have also hinted at an extension to the current 11pm-5am curfew, although the PM’s chief of staff Lionel Hurst yesterday told Observer that closure of bars – which he dubbed “incubators” for the virus – was more likely.

The last confirmed virus count for Antigua and Barbuda was 201, with 25 of those described as active.



Observer will bring you more details as we get them.