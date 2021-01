Spread the love













A 50 year old woman’s lifeless body was found in Perry Bay in the early hours of Friday morning. She has been identified as Nicole Baptiste.

She was discovered lying under a 40-foot container. She was pronounced dead by a medical doctor around 3 am.

There are no noticeable signs to suggest foul at this time. However, further investigations are ongoing.

She was last seen alive around 11 pm on Friday in the immediate vicinity.