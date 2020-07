Spread the love













A woman is asking the general public for help in locating her brother Nigel Christian who she said was taken from her mother’s home in McKinnons earlier today.

According to her Facebook post, four men dressed in what she described as “army clothes” entered the house with guns and took her brother away.

Christian is one of several customs officers involved in the investigation of alleged fraud at the port.

