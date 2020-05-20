Breaking News: Two charged in Parham supermarket robbery

The police have charged two men in connection with the alleged robbery of a supermarket in Parham, almost two weeks ago.



On Wednesday, 37-year-old Jamal Crump of Swetes and 26-year-old Hakeem Jeffery of Golden Grove were jointly charged with aggravated robbery, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged both accused robbed the owner of the supermarket of an undisclosed sum of money on Friday, May 8, 2020. They are expected to appear before the court this week.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney commended the officers at Parham Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Department for the hard work in solving this matter.