Breaking News: Teen charged with wounding with intent to murder schoolmate

A 16-year-old boy from Cassada Gardens is now in police custody after he was charged for wounding with intent to murder his schoolmate, 16-year-old Je-dourea King.

King, a 5th form student at the Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS), was stabbed in the chest during an altercation with the boy last Tuesday. As a result, he underwent surgery at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), after one of his lungs reportedly collapsed.

King’s lawyer Wendel Robinson told Observer that he is happy that a charge has been laid but said that the police should continue their investigation to reprimand the other school boys who were watching and harassing King.

“I am shocked that for well over a year, a young boy at the age of 16 has been going through these traumatic events and this terrorizing from other school boys and that the incident is known to the principal of the school and other teachers of the school and virtually nothing was done. The matter would have been reported to the police on several occasions and though the police would have acted, I get the impression that nothing meaningful was done in respect of the welfare and the health and protection for this child, until the child nearly lost his life and his lungs collapsed”, he said.

Robinson who is concerned that there are many other cases like this one, encouraged parents to speak with their children about the things happening in their lives.

