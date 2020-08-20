Breaking News: Straffies staff told to leave premises

Spread the love













More than 20 workers at Straffies Funeral home were given termination letters this afternoon.

Staff told Observer they were handed the letters by an attorney at 3.30pm and escorted out of the building by two police officers.

They were apparently told that since the owner of the business, Elizabeth Saunders, died they are no longer employed there.

Pamela Sandy, who worked at Straffies for over 25 years, said she was shocked by what happened.

The woman said the letter indicated that they would be paid whatever is owed to them later, without giving a specific time.

Observer will bring you more details on this breaking story as we get them.