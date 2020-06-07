Breaking News: Stabbing incident in Potters Village

Spread the love













A young man from Potters New Extension has died following what villagers say was an ongoing altercation with another family member.

The man, in his late twenties reportedly received multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

An eye witness who was at the scene said the young man laid lifeless on the roadside in Potters with visible stab wounds to different parts of his body.

Blood was also seen oozing from his mouth and nose, as an EMS official who was on the scene at the time performed over 30 heart compression but failed to resuscitate him.

One witness who had to assist with jotting down information before the police and ambulance arrived said she had never seen so much blood coming from one person in her life.

She said it took over half an hour for the ambulance to arrive on the scene, before transporting the youngster to the Mount St Johns Medical Center.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.