Breaking News: St Kitts and Nevis confirms two COVID-19 cases

(SNO) – Hours after St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris informed the nation at a press conference Tuesday afternoon and a virtual political meeting of his Team Unity Government at the studios of ZIZ Radio and TV in the evening, that there is no case of the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps confirmed Wednesday, two COVID-19 cases in the twin-island Federation.

“In my capacity as Minister of State with responsibility for Health, it is my duty to inform you that as of 11.03 p.m. on Tuesday March 24, 2020, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed its two cases,” Minister Wendy Phipps said in a statement.

A 21-year-old male and a 57-year-old female woman arrived in the Federation from New York, USA.

Both are nationals of St Kitts and Nevis with a recent travel history to New York, Phipps said.

“My Government has been advised that both patients arrived in the federation on March 18, 2020 and were tested on March 20 and had been in home quarintine ever since they returned to the federation. Both patients and their families have been duly notified,” Phipps said.

She said efforts are being made to prevent local or community transmission.

Contact tracing will now begin to identify contacts.