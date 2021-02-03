Breaking News: Schools to close amid Covid fears

Spread the love













The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has taken a decision to close all schools in the country following reports of a number of students being indirectly

exposed to the coronavirus.

A source close to the Education Minister confirmed that a detailed statement in this regard is to be circulated to all principals and teaching staff shortly.

Over the past few days both the primary and secondary school in Barbuda were closed after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Schools also took the decision to close its primary and secondary departments in St John’s after a parent of a student tested positive for the virus and another was exposed to a positive person.

Most recently, classes at the Irene B Williams Secondary and Princess Margaret were also disrupted due to Covid-19 concerns.