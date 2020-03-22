BREAKING NEWS: Riot at St. Lucia’s Bordelais Correctional Facility

(SNO) – The Bordelais Correctional Facility erupted in riot on Sunday morning with prisoners setting fire in several locations in the interior.

Tension has been high at the facility after two prisoners escaped on Saturday.

The Bordelais Correctional Facility

Inmates were placed under lock down.

This and the fear of coronavirus brought tension to a boiling point which sparked the riot.

In a video circulating on social media, someone was heard saying the entire prison would be burnt down.

There are some 500 inmates at the facility.

This is a developing story.