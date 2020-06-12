Breaking News: Police seek help to identify body

Spread the love













Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a male found dead in Sutherlands on Wednesday.

The body was discovered in bushes at around 11am in the early stages of decomposition.

The man was dressed in a blue t-shirt and a pair of long brown pants and black shoes.

Police say they have made every effort to identify the deceased, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that can further assist the police should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.