Spread the love













Inspector Frankie Thomas has confirmed to Observer media that the police is currently investigating a murder which allegedly took place in a barbershop in Bishopgates Street.

Thomas, speaking from the scene, said that the incident involves two brothers ages 16 and 20 who were allegedly involved in an altercation that left one dead.

The names of the brothers have not been released.

Observer media will bring you more information as they come to hand.