Police are probing the death of a colleague –¬†Corporal Clifton Common – who was apparently fatally injured in the line of duty this afternoon.

Common was said to have been wounded by a male detained at St John’s Police Station at around 1pm today. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead at 2.25pm.

His death was confirmed by police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas.

Observer will bring you more on this breaking story as we get it.