BREAKING NEWS: Newfield Man Charged with Alleged Murder

The Police have now charged 36yr-old Kenworth Charles of New Field with the alleged murder of Fitzroy Robins of Point. Robins was killed following an alleged stabbing incident at Bay Street Villa, around 11:25 pm on Friday 24th July.

Charles is expected to make his first appearance at St. Johns Magistrate’s Court (Today) Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Police continue to appeal to residents of Antigua and Barbuda; especially male figures, to find more amicable and less confrontational ways to settle their differences. A disagreement between two people does not necessarily have to resort to violence, or ending up being a tragic situation.