BREAKING NEWS: Mckinnons man kidnapped at gunpoint and killed

Reports reaching our newsroom indicate that Mr. Nigel Christian, one of the Customs officers investigating alleged fraud at the port, was kidnapped at gunpoint and killed earlier this evening in McKinnons. Observer media reached out to Gail Christian, a close family friend who was on the scene, but was unable to make a connection. A call to the family home was answered by a woman who was too distraught to speak. It is unclear what her relationship is to the murder victim.

In a Facebook post more than 6 hours ago, the brother of Nigel Christian described four men in army fatigues entering his mother’s home, disabling the surveillance cameras and beating him. The mother was reportedly threatened with a gun in her mouth, and Nigel was taken away in a pick-up.

At the time of the Facebook post, the concerned sister appealed to anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nigel Christian, to contact the nearest police station.

Observer will be following this story and bringing the very latest developments.