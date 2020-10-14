BREAKING NEWS: Injunction against PLH extended

Spread the love













Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) developers have been temporarily barred from resuming work on the controversial luxury resort scheme in Barbuda.

An interim injunction halting construction at the sprawling site was given by the High Court on October 1. It followed action brought by the Barbuda Council in July.

Developers had hoped to be able to restart yesterday when the court reconvened.

But the edict was extended on Tuesday pending an official judgement which Barbuda’s MP Trevor Walker tells Observer is expected within the next week.

It’s a minor victory for campaigners fighting the project set to feature hundreds of deluxe homes and a golf course.

“The fact that the judge has extended the injunction seems positive,” Walker tells Observer.

The development has been steeped in controversy from the outset. While some claim it will bring a vital economic shot in the arm to Barbuda, others decry its environmental impact on the fragile area, protected under a global treaty.

Observer will bring you more as we get it.