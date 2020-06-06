Breaking News: Four Charged for Bruce Greenaway’s Death

Spread the love













Police have arrested and jointly charged 44-year-old Jason Modeste and 25-year-old Shakiel Thomas both of Swetes, along with 20-year-old Armal Warner of Pares and 20-year-old Aliyah Martin of Jennings for the alleged murder of Bruce Greenaway.

Today, police served each accused with a copy of the charge, after completing extensive investigations. They are expected to make their first court appearance next week.

The Police Administration thanked the family of Bruce Greenaway and by extension the general public for their patience in this matter.

They also commended the Major Crimes Unit for the level of work that was done throughout this investigation.



On Monday April 13, Greenaway’s lifeless body was discovered near the shoreline of Indian Creek.