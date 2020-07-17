Breaking News: Dr Daoud released from hospital

Spread the love













According to a Facebook post by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr Raymond Daoud has been released from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre after being admitted to the institution on March 27, 2020.

Health Minister, the Honourable Molwyn Joseph, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas and MSJMC Medical Director, Albert Duncan were at the hospital to see Dr Daoud off.

Dr Duncan thanked all of the Doctors and Nurses who played a pivotal role in the successful treatment and care of Dr Daoud during his 16 week stay at the facility.

He noted that Dr Daoud is in good health and strength after being on a ventilator for a period of time.