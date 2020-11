Simone Whyte was looking forward to meeting her new grandson next month

Spread the love













A man has been charged with the alleged murder of mother-of-three Simone Whyte.

Observer can reveal that Shawn Mussington – the man recently released from hospital after apparently sustaining injuries in connection with the November 14 incident – was charged with murder this evening.

Whyte, a hairstylist from Jamaica, would have celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil will be held in her memory on Friday night.

Observer will bring you more details as we get them.