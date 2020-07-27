Breaking News: Antigua and Barbuda records 4 new cases of Covid-19

3D illustration of Coronavirus, virus which causes SARS and MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed four new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 26th July, 2020 at 6pm.

Of the twenty-eight samples tested, twenty-two were negative and six were positive (two out of the six positives were repeat tests).

Meanwhile, five new recovered cases have been recorded bringing the total number of recovered cases to 65.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eighty-six with eighteen active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.