Breaking News: Antigua and Barbuda confirms 39 news cases of Covid-19

Spread the love













The country has recorded 39 new cases of covid-19. The news comes just two days after Health Minister Molwyn Joseph told the nation that Antigua and Barbuda was –”essentially covid free” with no active cases.

Results of the new positive cases are believed to have been received last night. All 39 are said to be imported cases.

Among them are returning nationals who were recently repatriated from the Dominican Republic. All 39 are believed to be in quarantine.

The new cases takes the total of confirmed cases for the country to 65.

We anticipate details will be revealed in a press conference later today.

Observer media will bring you more information as we get it.