Breaking News: 4 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Antigua and Barbuda

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed four new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 16th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 16th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-four samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory and thirty-one by CARPHA which increased the pending results to fifty-five.

All twenty-four samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirty-one samples processed by CARPHA, twenty-six are negative and five positive. One of the positive cases was a repeat test.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and thirty-eight (138) with seven (7) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.