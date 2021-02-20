Breaking: MSJMC announces COVID-19 related death

Spread the love













Statement on behalf of Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC)

Dr. Albert Duncan, MSJMC Medical Director said:

“We can confirm that sadly, a female patient, age 77, who had underlying medical conditions, has passed away at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre on Saturday February 20, 2021 (today) at 12:15pm. She had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Even as we do our part by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing along with hand washing/sanitizing, we must remember we are fighting to protect our community. Together, with each of you, MSJMC will continue to work hard to combat this pandemic.