Breaking: Kofi James Gets Leeward Islands Call Up

National and PIC Liberta Blackhawks batsman, Kofi James, has been drafted into the Leeward Islands Hurricanes ahead of this weekend’s start of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 here in Antigua.

The player’s call comes just one week after he top scored for the senior national team with 115 not out against the Hurricanes in a warm-up match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

James reportedly received the good news earlier today and is set to go into isolation this evening before undergoing a Covid-19 test.

Hurricanes will face Winward Islands Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday starting at 9am.