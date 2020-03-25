BREAKING: Jamaica now has 25 cases of coronavirus

(Buzz Caribbean) – The number of coronavirus-COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has increased to 25.

A release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness outlined the new cases as follows.

Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11.

A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.

A 58-year-old female, of a Kingston and St Andrew address, with a travel history from France and who returned to Jamaica on March 10.

A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, who returned to Jamaica on March 12.

A 61-year-old female from Clarendon, with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18 on flight BA2263. She contacted the Ministry’s COVID-19 helpline when symptoms developed. This triggered the Rapid Response Team and she was taken into isolation.

The Ministry indicated that seventeen of the now twenty-five confirmed cases are imported; seven are import-related, and one remains under investigation.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness cautioned the country to expect community spread of the virus to start soon.