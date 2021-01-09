Breaking: Internal police investigation after detainee absconds

Spread the love













Police have launched an internal investigation after a man who was recently apprehended escaped custody Friday.

It is alleged that Carlson Mathew Jr, of Upper Fort Road, escaped from a holding cell at St John’s police station, while an officer was attending to another detainee at around 5pm.

Mathew Jr was taken into custody at approximately 5am on Thursday in the Point area, after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.

He was charged with house breaking and larceny, an offence he allegedly committed on December 30 last year.

He was last seen wearing red three-quarter length pants and a multi-coloured shirt – and anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is being asked to urgently contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 426-3913 or the nearest police station.

The police are also appealing to Mathew Jr to surrender himself at any police station.