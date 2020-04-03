BREAKING: Guyana Electoral Commission agrees to recount votes cast in general elections

(demararawaves.com) – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday agreed to a national recount of votes cast in general elections on March 2, 2020, according to a spokeswoman for the commission.

Spokeswoman, Yolanda Warde says the recount will be in chronological order from Regions 1 to 10.

The international community has for weeks now been intensifying pressure on Guyanese authorities to recount the votes after huge questions had been repeatedly raised about the credibility and transparency of the tabulation and declaration of results for Region Four.

The decision came even as the Guyana Court of Appeal was hearing an appeal by A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) candidate, Ulita Moore in another effort to get the High Court to hear a judicial review of GECOM’s decision last month to conduct a recount.

This appeal stems from the Full Court of the High Court ruling that the High Court cannot legally conduct a review and such matters need to be part of an elections petition after a declaration is conducted.

Moore wants the High Court to scrap the recount and order GECOM to accept the 10 electoral district declarations that have been already made and so pave the way for those results to be used to make a declaration and swear in the president.

APNU+AFC and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have both claimed victory.