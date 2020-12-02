BREAKING: Clare Hall student released from hospital

Spread the love













The family of Je-dourea King says while the teen has been released from hospital, he is still experiencing agonising pain.

King was reportedly stabbed by his schoolmate, a 16-year-old Clare Hall student, last Tuesday.

The minor is now on remand at the Langfords Police Station after he appeared in the juvenile count on Tuesday on changes of wounding with intent to murder.

King underwent emergency surgery last week after his wounds led to one of his lungs collapsing, according to reports.

But his father says the harrowing ordeal for his son is not yet over.

“He’s not doing good, he’s in a lot of pain. He’s not even sleeping properly,” King’s father told Observer. “It is very painful as a father to see my son in that condition.”