BREAKING: Canada suspends flights to Antigua and Barbuda and wider Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda and the wider region faces another disappointing development, with the Canadian government announcing that the country’s major airlines have agreed to suspend flights to the Caribbean.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, made the disclosure today today (Friday), confirming that the suspension will go into effect on Sunday the 31st, until Friday April 30.

Trudeau also disclosed that the deal was agreed by Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat.

