Breaking: Barbuda land rights dispute to go before Privy Council

The Barbuda land saga continues as campaigners yesterday won their application in the Court of Appeal to take their case before the London-based court.

Mp for Barbuda Trevor Walker made the announcement on the Observer AM show this morning.

“Yesterday, the Court of Appeal met and there was an application for leave to the Privy Council because as you know in the High Court for the Paradise case we won the case at the High Court, the Appeals Court turned it over and we applied for leave in the Privy Council. Yesterday the Court of Appeal met and the application was heard and we won the application,” said Walker.

Trevor Walker and founding member of the BPM Mackenzie Frank first took legal action following the passage of the Paradise Found Act (2015) which nullified critical aspects of the Barbuda Land Act 2007 which speak to ownership of land.

The government first lost its case in the High Court but then appealed to the regional court, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), which ruled in their favour in June of this year.

A month later it was revealed that the two men planned to take their case all the way to the country’s final court of appeal, the Privy Council.