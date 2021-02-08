Breaking: Antigua and Barbuda records 17 new cases of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed seventeen (17) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 6th February 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Saturday 6th 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, two hundred and fifty-five additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from seventy-one (71) to three hundred and twenty-six (326). Of the two hundred and fifty-five (255) samples processed by MSJMC, two hundred and forty-four (244) were negative and eleven (11) positive while of the seventy-one processed by CARPHA, sixty-five were negative and six (6) positive.

Fifteen (15) of the cases are non-imported and two (2) imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Meanwhile, two new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and eighty-nine (189).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is three hundred and sixteen (316); which is inclusive of one hundred and twenty (120) active cases. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.