Spread the love













Observer media has been reliably informed of another stabbing incident involving two men from Potters Village.

One man was ‘reportedly’ rushed to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation with another Potters resident.

The cause of the altercation remains unknown.

This is the second stabbing incident in the Potters community today.

The first resulted in the death of 28 year old Phillip Lugg.

Observer media will bring you more details as they become available.